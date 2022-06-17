Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Fluor accounts for 1.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $72,517,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $11,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

FLR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 74,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,476. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

