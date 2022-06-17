Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after buying an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,992,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.62. 129,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,091. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

