Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. ASML comprises 1.8% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.29. 43,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,362. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.53 and a 200-day moving average of $651.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

