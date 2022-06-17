Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $17.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.40. 82,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,459. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.