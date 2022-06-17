Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.97. 234,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.