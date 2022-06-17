Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. The Descartes Systems Group comprises 1.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.83. 8,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,627. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

