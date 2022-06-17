Shiba Inu Price Down 20% Over Last Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $228.09 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.81 or 0.05070217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00291417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

