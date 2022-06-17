Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Rises By 38.1%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 408,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.51. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,283. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $463.65 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.42 and a 200-day moving average of $597.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

