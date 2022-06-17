Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Drops By 16.5%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 18,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

