Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Expands By 35.0%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CCU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 8,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 115,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

