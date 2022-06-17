Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Expands By 35.0%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 8,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 115,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

