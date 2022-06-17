Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 31.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of DBCCF stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Thursday. 14,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,464. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

