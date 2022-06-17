Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Decreases By 21.5%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,312.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.
About Discovery (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DCYHF)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.