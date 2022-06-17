Short Interest in Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Decreases By 21.5%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,312.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Get Discovery alerts:

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.