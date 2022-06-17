Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Decreases By 22.2%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of FRTN remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Fortran has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.54.

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

