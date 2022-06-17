Short Interest in Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Decreases By 22.2%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of FRTN remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Fortran has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.54.
Fortran Company Profile (Get Rating)
