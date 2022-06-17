Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Decreases By 23.1%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FACT. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $49,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $280,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FACT remained flat at $$9.80 on Thursday. 2,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,271. Freedom Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

