Short Interest in Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Rises By 28.6%

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GPLB remained flat at $$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Green Planet Bioengineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

