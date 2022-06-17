Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rises By 30.1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of GTEC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 14,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,359. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.87. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Greenland Technologies (Get Rating)
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
