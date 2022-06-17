Short Interest in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Expands By 40.4%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.81 million for the quarter.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
