Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Expands By 33.3%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRGLY. Liberum Capital cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,530 ($18.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($17.96) to GBX 1,224 ($14.86) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($17.84) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,314.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

