Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 41.1%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

