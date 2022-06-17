Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expands By 28.4%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDXX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.05. 1,415,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $392,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

