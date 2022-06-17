Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Rises By 38.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.46 on Friday, reaching $369.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.54 and a 200 day moving average of $498.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

