Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Expands By 36.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Kesselrun Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

About Kesselrun Resources (Get Rating)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.