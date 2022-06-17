Short Interest in Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Declines By 16.9%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,361,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 4,042,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,902. Liberty Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
