Short Interest in Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Declines By 16.9%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,361,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 4,042,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,902. Liberty Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

