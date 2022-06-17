Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declines By 16.8%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MGIC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,155. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.