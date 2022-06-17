Short Interest in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Drops By 15.7%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,513 shares of company stock worth $1,937,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MATX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. Matson has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matson will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

