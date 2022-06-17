Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Rises By 30.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 21,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $55.35. 882,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

