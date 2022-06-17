Short Interest in Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Increases By 29.3%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$22.70 on Friday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

