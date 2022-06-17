Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Expands By 22.8%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.8 days.
Shares of MSHXF stock remained flat at $23.81 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.60. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a fifty-two week low of 22.84 and a fifty-two week high of 26.99.
