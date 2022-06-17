Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Expands By 22.8%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.8 days.

Shares of MSHXF stock remained flat at $23.81 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.60. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a fifty-two week low of 22.84 and a fifty-two week high of 26.99.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

