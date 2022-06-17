Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Declines By 16.8%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,821,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 6,994,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58,218.0 days.

Shares of NNFSF stock remained flat at $$5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

