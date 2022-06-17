Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Drops By 21.6%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NID stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,697. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 490,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

