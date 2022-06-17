Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declines By 29.0%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 733,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
