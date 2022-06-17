Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declines By 29.0%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 733,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 296,795 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

