Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Declines By 16.7%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.4 days.

OTCMKTS ORPEF traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Orpea has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $130.18.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

