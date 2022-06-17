Short Interest in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Declines By 16.1%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 8,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,782. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

