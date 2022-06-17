Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declines By 17.1%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 1,861,722 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

