Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Expands By 33.0%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
