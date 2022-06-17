Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Expands By 33.0%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

