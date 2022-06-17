Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Rises By 32.8%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. 2,631,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,516. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.85.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

