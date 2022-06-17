Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Increases By 33.1%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 85,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

