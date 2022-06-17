Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Update

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

