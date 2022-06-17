Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Sleep Number by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.