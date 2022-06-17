Smaugs NFT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $937.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $229,759.51 and approximately $937.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00299297 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.94 or 0.01555169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.