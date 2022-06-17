SnowSwap (SNOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,033.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $456,799.75 and $23,033.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00362356 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.31 or 0.02937102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00090889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012825 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

