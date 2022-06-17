Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TOGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$26.00.

