Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.62 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 121.75 ($1.48). Approximately 8,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 59,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.52).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

In other Sourcebio International news, insider Jay LeCoque bought 100,000 shares of Sourcebio International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £129,000 ($156,572.40).

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

