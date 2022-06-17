Sperax (SPA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.98 Million

Sperax (SPA) traded down 70.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Sperax coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sperax has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sperax has traded 71.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sperax

Sperax is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,741,013,606 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,746,504 coins. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax . Sperax’s official website is sperax.io . Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

Sperax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sperax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sperax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sperax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

