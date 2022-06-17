Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 763,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509,858. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.84 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,225. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CLSA began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

