SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Klavs F. Jensen bought 14,326 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

