SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

