S&T (ETR:SANT) Trading Up 6.9%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.29 ($14.89) and last traded at €14.19 ($14.78). Approximately 89,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.28 ($13.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANT shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($29.69) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.70. The company has a market cap of $937.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

