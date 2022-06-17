SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0002

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $37,530.16 and approximately $28.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00158843 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.