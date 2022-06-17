Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,379 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $70.95 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

